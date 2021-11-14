Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

