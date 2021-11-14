Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

