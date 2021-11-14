F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce sales of $9.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $21.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

