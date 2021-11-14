F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $230.00

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $229.97, with a volume of 8916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.43.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

