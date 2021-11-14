FairGame Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. FairGame has a market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005721 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057494 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

