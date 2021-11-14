Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,747,210.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,038 shares of company stock worth $2,954,175. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

