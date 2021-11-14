Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

