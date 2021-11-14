Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.23.

NYSE FRT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

