Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

FSS stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 20.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

