FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,321.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

