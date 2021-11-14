Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

