Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 43,661 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

