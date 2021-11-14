Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

