Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16.
FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.