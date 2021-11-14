Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

