Financial Review: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.76 $9.84 million $2.35 9.35 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.11 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

