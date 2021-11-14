Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

