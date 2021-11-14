First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

