First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.96. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

