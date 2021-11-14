First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $191.77 and a 1-year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

