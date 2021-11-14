First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,568,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

