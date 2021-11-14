First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,732 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Renasant worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

