First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 512,296 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

