First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 592.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,758 shares of company stock worth $28,730,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

