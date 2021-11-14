First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,584 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Proto Labs worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $59.26 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.