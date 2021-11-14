First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 87,306 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Griffon worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

