First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.