First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 1,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

