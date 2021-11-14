First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.23. 428,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 887,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

