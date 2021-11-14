First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MYFW opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.