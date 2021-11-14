FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50. 14,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 210,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

