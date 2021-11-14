FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $241.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.69 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

