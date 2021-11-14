Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 17,692 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 348.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $879,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.88 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.