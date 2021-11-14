Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

