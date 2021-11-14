Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 416.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $28.10 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.