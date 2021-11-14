Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $70.90 on Friday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

