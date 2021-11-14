Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.32 Million in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NUMV opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

