Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter.

FLGB opened at $25.38 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

