Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 13,940 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

