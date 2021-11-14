Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 27,252 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SVAL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

