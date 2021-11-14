Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 168 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,328,816.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 599,187 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000.

UPRO opened at $145.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $149.13.

