Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 59,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

