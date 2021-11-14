Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 18.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $164.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08.

