Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

FLO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

