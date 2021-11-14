Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

