Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

