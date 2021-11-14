Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 1st

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

