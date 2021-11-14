Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 285,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

