Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
