Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

