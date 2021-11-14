Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

