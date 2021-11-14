Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.